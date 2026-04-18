Boost to industrial sector as APIIC clears 599 units

VIJAYAWADA: Chairing the State Land Allotment Committee (SLAC) meeting, VC & MD Dinesh Kumar, reviewed a large number of investment proposals received by APIIC for allotment of industrial land across various industrial parks and industrial areas in the State. A total of 915 applications were taken up for consideration, reflecting the continued strong and sustained investment interest in Andhra Pradesh.

After detailed deliberations, 599 applications were approved, involving a total proposed investment of Rs 2036.59 crore, with the potential to generate employment opportunities for approximately 11,488 persons, covering an extent of 215.80 acres of industrial land across 19 districts of the State

The approved proposals span a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, MSMEs, food processing, engineering, automobiles, electronics, logistics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and allied industries. These projects are expected to significantly strengthen industrial value chains, promote balanced regional development, and enhance large-scale employment generation.

Dinesh Kumar emphasised the need for time-bound land allotments, expeditious grounding of approved projects, and proactive investor facilitation to ensure that investments translate into on-ground industrial activity

The conduct of the SLAC meeting within weeks of assuming charge highlights the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s strong focus on ease of doing business, investment facilitation, and accelerated industrial growth. APIIC will continue to work closely with investors to ensure early implementation of approved projects, thereby contributing to the State’s vision of sustainable and inclusive economic development.