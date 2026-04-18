Delimitation: YSRCP seeks legal status for assurances

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy on Friday welcomed delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha, but raised serious concerns, demanding that assurances given by the Union government be legally incorporated into the bill and that women’s safety be ensured through strict laws.

Midhun Reddy welcomed the statement made by the Union Home Minister regarding a proportionate increase in seats based on the existing strength of each State. However, he made it clear that an oral assurance is not sufficient and must be included in the legislation.

He recalled the time of Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation, when both Congress and BJP had promised Special Category Status to the State. He pointed out that this was only an oral commitment and was never fulfilled. Drawing from this experience, he insisted that the present assurance must be made part of the bill to avoid a repeat of the past.

Midhun Reddy also highlighted that an amendment reflecting the same assurance has already been moved. He urged the government to accept the amendment so that the Home Minister’s statement becomes legally binding.

Raising concerns over regional balance, he said that while addressing disparities at the national level, the government must also ensure that no new regional imbalances are created within states after delimitation. He stressed that the same criteria used for increasing seats at the national level should be applied within states as well.

On women’s reservation, Midhun Reddy said the party has always stood for women’s empowerment and welcomed the Women’s Reservation Bill in any form.