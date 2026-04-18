Former Andhra CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gets nod for foreign travel

HYDERABAD: A Special CBI Court at Nampally has granted permission to former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to travel abroad for a two-week Europe tour. The court allowed him to travel between April 20 and May 15 in connection with the ongoing trial of cases being heard by the CBI court, in which he is an accused.

Ahead of his proposed visit, Jagan filed a petition seeking permission for foreign travel. The matter came up for hearing on Friday before Special Judge K Pattabhi Rama Rao, where senior counsel appearing for the petitioner presented arguments in support of the request.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed Jagan to submit a detailed travel itinerary along with contact phone numbers for the duration of his stay abroad. The court also instructed that he must appear before the proceedings after completing the tour.

It may be noted that Jagan has been seeking prior permission from the court before undertaking foreign visits in view of the pending CBI cases against him.