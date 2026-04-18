Health Minister Satya Kumar hits out at Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Parliament on the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling them irresponsible and derogatory.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Vijayawada, the minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi, instead of discussing women’s empowerment, made insulting comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He condemned Gandhi’s remarks referring to the Prime Minister as a ‘magician’ and said such statements undermine the dignity of the country’s leadership and armed forces.

Satya Kumar demanded that Rahul Gandhi withdraw his comments and issue an apology to the nation. He further stated that Gandhi’s remarks reflect frustration and questioned his suitability as a responsible opposition leader.

Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives, the minister said the Modi government has ensured visible development, strengthened national security, and enhanced India’s global reputation. He pointed to key decisions taken against Pakistan and efforts to curb black money through demonetisation.

He also criticised the Congress party over past corruption scandals, including the 2G and coal scams, and accused it of dividing the country along regional lines. The minister said the Centre is committed to women’s empowerment and ensuring fair representation for southern states, adding that any party supporting such initiatives would be welcomed.