Minister Kollu Ravindra warns against excise violations

VIJAYAWADA: “As a key revenue-generating department, there should be no compromise on enforcement, transparency, and quality,” asserted Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra while chairing a high-level review of the Prohibition and Excise Department.

Addressing officials, the Minister instructed Principal Secretary (Revenue-Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena to closely monitor field operations and ensure strict compliance at all levels. He emphasised that any lapse in enforcement or delay in action would be viewed seriously. He also asked the Principal Secretary to establish a robust system for immediate response to negative media reports, ensuring facts are verified and rejoinders issued without delay.

The meeting was attended by Excise & Prohibition Director Ch Sridhar, senior department officials, and representatives of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited.

Reviewing performance, the Minister appreciated the department for achieving Rs 29,042 crore revenue in 2025-26 despite financial setbacks. Officials informed that losses included Rs 436 crore due to price reduction of Rs 99 (180 ml) IMFL and Rs 972 crore from reduction in prices of popular brands, along with the absence of Rs 1,900 crore in application fees.

Taking a firm stand on enforcement, the minister ordered frequent inspections at permit rooms, liquor shops, bars, and in-house establishments to prevent adulteration and illegal sales. “There should be zero tolerance towards violations. Strict action must follow wherever irregularities are found,” he said.

He also directed officials to prepare and strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for random sampling of IMFL and foreign liquor.. He instructed that preparations for the upcoming excise policy be initiated immediately.