Opposition parties did a great disservice to nation by defeating Women's Reservation Bill: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the opposition parties have done a great disservice to the nation by defeating the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“It is unfortunate that political agendas have prevailed over long term national interest. Those celebrating this outcome must introspect. We have lost an opportunity to secure a fair and a constitutional safeguard for rightful representation,” Naidu stated in a post on ‘X’.

Deputy CM and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan criticised the opposition parties for failing to support the Women’s Reservation Bill. He observed that the opposition parties missed a significant opportunity to enhance women’s representation in legislative bodies.

In a post on ‘X’, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “While the reality is that the numbers would come down for the south and women reservation bill has been postponed! Justice is rendered neither to the south nor the women!”