Rs 100 crore 5-star hotel to come up in Ongole

ONGOLE: The State government is giving top priority to the hospitality and tourism development sector, especially in Ongole city, which is expanding rapidly, and the government is focusing more on this regard.

Ravipriya Hospitalities LLP, a well-known company in the construction and real estate sector, has now come forward to build a premium five-star hotel project under the Radisson brand with 148 rooms near Chadalawada at an estimated Rs 100 crore investment.

The proposal submitted by Ravipriya Hospitalities was approved in the State Level Investment Promotion Board meeting held on March 28. The board recommended that the Tourism Department extend incentives to encourage the company in this regard.

The government decided to provide multiple concessions under the State Tourism Policy 2024-29. Ajay Jain, the Special Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department, issued orders on Thursday.

Incentives will be provided for this five-star hotel project on capital investment, stamp duty, electricity charges and other aspects. The management stated that the hotel will provide 300 employment opportunities.