Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park to get Nocturnal Animal House

TIRUMALA: Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati is all set to launch a Nocturnal Animal House with Rs 6.5 crore assistance from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The facility will house exotic nocturnal species and is expected to open shortly.

Marmoset monkeys, the 20-inch long species popularly known as fingerling or finger-size monkeys, and Meerkats have already arrived. They are temporarily housed in the Nocturnal Animal House at the SV Zoo.

“These two rare species are from Vantara, a wildlife sanctuary in Jamnagar, Gujarat, owned by the Reliance Ambani family and not by any company. They were brought under the Animal Exchange Program, an official animal exchange program,” said S Srinivasan, Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife Management.

The Nocturnal Animal House will house at least 10 species. At present, the zoo plans to bring in animals from other zoos, along with the existing ones in SV Zoo. More exotic animals have already been reached, and some others are in the pipeline.

Jungle cats, Slender Loris, Civet Cats and other new species will be on display for visitors in 18 cubicles in the new facility. Each cubicle can house two to four animals as per design. This summer is likely to be an eventful one for visitors, particularly students from the region, along with pilgrims, Srinivasan told TNIE.

On why TTD is funding the project, he said it is obligatory for TTD under the Forest Law. The Civet Cat produces Civet oil, a yellowish buttery glandular secretion collected from the perineal glands of the cat.

According to an MoU between TTD and the Forest Department, TTD will bear the expenses, and the Zoo will provide space for their upkeep.

The secretion collected will be used for Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple during Abhishekams scheduled every Friday.