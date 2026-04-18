Srihari case: Andhra Pradesh HC stays lower court’s remand refusal order

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed the implementation of a Kuppam court order that had refused to remand YSRCP media wing general secretary Pudi Srihari and social media activist Girish Kumar Reddy in a case related to alleged objectionable social media posts.

While hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Kuppam police, Justice Dr Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao issued interim orders, served notices to the respondents, and posted the matter for further hearing on April 21.

Appearing for the State, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas argued that Srihari had declined to accept notices issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He contended that such refusal legally empowers the police to proceed with arrest, and the magistrate failed to properly consider this aspect while rejecting remand. He further submitted that at the stage of remand, courts are not expected to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the merits of the case.