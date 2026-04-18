TDPP backs women’s quota, delimitation bills

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) leader MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu extended support to Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing the House on Friday, the TDPP leader said “On behalf of my party, TDP, I would like to state that we support both the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill.”

He further added, “To explain our stance on delimitation, I would like to give the example of Andhra Pradesh. When delimitation took place after the bifurcation of the State into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana , Andhra Pradesh lost one Parliamentary Constituency (PC) and seven Assembly Constituencies (ACs) to Telangana. We accepted this division because population migration had occurred in Telangana.”

“In Andhra Pradesh, during the previous delimitation exercise, Congress carried out gerrymandering in 2009 in our Chief Minister’s Assembly Constituency, Kuppam in Chittoor district, with the intention of ensuring that no strong leader could win from that region. However, TDP continued to win repeatedly in that constituency, as people could see through Congress’s politics and chose to support TDP, he said.” “Furthermore, we have seen how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have given assurances in Parliament. Based on these assurances, we are confident that no SouthernState will lose out. We are aware that AP’s population growth has declined significantly due to a low fertility rate and migration, and if delimitation were strictly based on population, there could be a risk of reduced representation. However, with the assurance provided by the HM, we are confident that AP’s share will not only remain at 4% but may increase by 0.6% to 4.6%,” Lavu said.