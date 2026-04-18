Vice president CP Radhakrishnan, Sachin Tendulkar to attend valedictory of Andhra University centenary

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice president CP Radhakrishnan and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will attend the valedictory function of Andhra University’s centenary celebrations scheduled to be held on April 27.

Reviewing the arrangements at a meeting held at the AU Senate Hall on Friday, District Collector Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore directed officials to make comprehensive and coordinated preparations for the event.

According to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Rajasekhar, the valedictory function will be held at the AU Engineering College grounds from 4 pm, with around 25,000 people expected to attend. In-charge officials have been appointed for various arrangements.

The Collector said two committees have been constituted for the event. While an advisory committee comprising alumni and public representatives will provide guidance, a working committee involving district officials and university faculty will oversee execution.

With several VVIPs, including the Chief Minister, Governor and other dignitaries expected to attend, Collector Abhishikth stressed strict adherence to protocol and comprehensive security arrangements. Officials were instructed to ensure proper coordination for VVIP movement, accommodation and safety.

He directed that students, parents and the general public be seated at their designated places by 2 pm. Cultural programmes will be organised on a side stage ahead of the arrival of the dignitaries.

The Collector asked officials to prepare a minute-to-minute schedule for the event and ensure adequate arrangements at the venue. Parking management, issuance of vehicle and entry passes, and traffic regulation were also reviewed. The Collector emphasised electrical safety and medical preparedness, directing that ambulances with advanced facilities be kept ready.