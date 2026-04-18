Visakhapatnam district tops in Swachh Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam district has secured top rank in the Swachh Andhra programme followed by Vizianagaram and Guntur in second and third places. Sri Sathya Sai, Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) districts have figured at the bottom three of the list.
The Swachh Andhra ranks are based on parameters such as door-to-door waste collection, segregation of wet and dry waste at source, individual household toilets, and ODF Plus standards.
Holding a review meeting on the progress of ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ on Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to implement a time-bound action plan to achieve the set targets under Swachh Andhra.
He proposed that ranks be awarded by third-party agencies in the future for greater transparency. Emphasising accountability, he said the failure to meet set targets would invite scrutiny and corrective action.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to construct public toilets wherever required in municipalities and establish waste-to-energy plants within defined zones. Dumping yards once filled should be transformed into green spaces. Priority should be given to converting dumping yards near villages and towns into parks, he said.
The officials informed him that out of 153 lakh tonnes of waste generated in urban areas since June 2024, 114 lakh tonnes have already been cleared. Naidu said 100 per cent waste clearance should be achieved by June. He also ordered the removal of 10 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated waste in rural areas.
He stressed that door-to-door waste collection and processing must reach 100 per cent efficiency. Coordination with MARKFED was suggested for marketing compost. Introducing community soak pits linked to magic drains would help resolve waste water issues and enhance groundwater recharge, he said.
Guidelines were also issued for social welfare hostels and residential schools to adopt proper waste segregation, instal rooftop solar systems, achieve net-zero goals, increase greenery, and maintain clean and hygienic kitchens. Naidu also stressed the need for expansion of air quality monitoring from the current 83 locations by adding 53 manual monitoring stations.
Raise green to 37% by 2030: CM to officials
The officials briefed the Chief Minister on measures taken to curb single-use plastic and ongoing waste collection systems. Currently, 633 Swachh Rath vehicles collect around 125 tonnes of dry waste daily. Through Gobardhan units and Green Shops waste is being converted into revenue, they said.
The Chief Minister said all villages should be declared ODF Plus by September this year. He also underlined the need for increasing the State’s green cover from the current 31.33 per cent to 37 per cent by 2030 and to 50 per cent by 2047.
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, PCB Chairman Krishnaiah, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, MAUD Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Industries Secretary N Yuvraj, MAUD Commissioner Sampath Kumar, Panchayat Raj Director Krishna Teja and other senior officials were present.