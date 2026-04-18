Visakhapatnam district tops in Swachh Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam district has secured top rank in the Swachh Andhra programme followed by Vizianagaram and Guntur in second and third places. Sri Sathya Sai, Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) districts have figured at the bottom three of the list.

The Swachh Andhra ranks are based on parameters such as door-to-door waste collection, segregation of wet and dry waste at source, individual household toilets, and ODF Plus standards.

Holding a review meeting on the progress of ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ on Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to implement a time-bound action plan to achieve the set targets under Swachh Andhra.

He proposed that ranks be awarded by third-party agencies in the future for greater transparency. Emphasising accountability, he said the failure to meet set targets would invite scrutiny and corrective action.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to construct public toilets wherever required in municipalities and establish waste-to-energy plants within defined zones. Dumping yards once filled should be transformed into green spaces. Priority should be given to converting dumping yards near villages and towns into parks, he said.