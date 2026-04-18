Visakhapatnam heat alert: Health officials warn vulnerable groups as heat stress cases rise

VISAKHAPATANAM: Amid increasing temperatures this Summer, residents of Visakhapatnam have been advised to take precautions against heat stress, with health authorities warning that vulnerable groups and outdoor workers remain at higher risk during peak heat conditions.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Medical & Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao, said infants, young children, pregnant women, and people with heart disease or high blood pressure are among those most at risk.
He added that outdoor workers, including traffic police, construction labourers, and those working in industrial units, are also highly exposed. He noted that heat stress can worsen existing conditions affecting the heart, lungs and kidneys.
According to data from the District Surveillance Officer, 191 mild cases of heatstroke were reported in April 2025, followed by 281 in May and 124 in June. No cases have been reported so far this year.
The District Health and Medical Officer said common symptoms of heat stress include dizziness, fainting, nausea, headache, extreme thirst, reduced urination with dark yellow urine, and rapid heartbeat. Symptoms of heatstroke include high body temperature, confusion, hot and dry skin, vomiting, dizziness, fainting and muscle cramps. He advised immediate medical attention if such symptoms appear.
Residents have been advised to wear light-coloured, loose cotton clothing and cover
their heads when stepping outdoors. Frequent water intake has been recommended even without thirst, along with carrying safe drinking water while travelling.
Homemade fluids such as lemon water, buttermilk and fruit juices with a pinch of salt, along with water-rich seasonal fruits and vegetables, have also been suggested.
To reduce indoor heat, people have been advised to stay in well-ventilated rooms, keep curtains closed during the day on sun-facing sides, and open windows at night for cooler air circulation. Outdoor activity should be limited to early morning or evening hours.
The Health department has urged the public to follow India Meteorological Department advisories during summer.