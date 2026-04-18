Visakhapatnam heat alert: Health officials warn vulnerable groups as heat stress cases rise

VISAKHAPATANAM: Amid increasing temperatures this Summer, residents of Visakhapatnam have been advised to take precautions against heat stress, with health authorities warning that vulnerable groups and outdoor workers remain at higher risk during peak heat conditions.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Medical & Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao, said infants, young children, pregnant women, and people with heart disease or high blood pressure are among those most at risk.

He added that outdoor workers, including traffic police, construction labourers, and those working in industrial units, are also highly exposed. He noted that heat stress can worsen existing conditions affecting the heart, lungs and kidneys.

According to data from the District Surveillance Officer, 191 mild cases of heatstroke were reported in April 2025, followed by 281 in May and 124 in June. No cases have been reported so far this year.