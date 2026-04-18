Withdraw LOC against Bhargava Reddy: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed immigration authorities to withdraw the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against former YSRCP social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in connection with a case involving alleged objectionable social media posts.

Justice Battu Devanand ordered that the LOC be revoked immediately upon receipt of communication from the Annamayya district SP. The court emphasised that the right to travel abroad is an integral part of the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21. It observed that curtailing Bhargava Reddy’s rights on the pretext of a prolonged and uncertain investigation was not justified.

The judge noted that despite earlier directions issued on May 7, 2025, the police had failed to serve notices under the BNSS. In the absence of such notice, the contention that the petitioner was not cooperating with the investigation was untenable. The HC found no material to suggest that Bhargava Reddy had attempted to evade investigation from the jurisdiction.

The HC directed the petitioner to file affidavits before the Director General of Police and the district SP, affirming his willingness to cooperate with the investigation and appear when required. It instructed the SP to initiate withdrawal of the Look Out Circular following due procedure.

The HC observed that freedom of speech under Article 19(1) is subject to reasonable restrictions, including defamation, public order and morality. It said no individual has the right to harm others’ reputation through false or abusive social media content. The court also stressed that investigating agencies must follow due process and ensure prompt, fair probes, warning that those posting unlawful content will face strict action regardless of status.