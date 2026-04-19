23.2 per cent dip in MGNREGA person-days hits rural jobs in Andhra Pradesh

Quarter-wise trends show that employment fell throughout the year. The October-December period recorded the highest proportional decline at 59.9 per cent, while the January-March quarter saw the largest absolute drop of around 170 lakh person-days. The report notes that the final quarter coincided with the post-repeal transition phase, which may have contributed to the sharper decline.

Despite an increase in the notified wage rate from Rs 300 to Rs 307 per day, overall earnings declined due to reduced availability of work. The average annual income per household fell from Rs 13,190 to Rs 11,616, a decrease of Rs 1,574. The report estimates that households could have earned around Rs 2,200 more if previous year employment levels had been maintained. Total wage expenditure also fell by Rs 1,210 crore.

The report points to a shrinking workforce, with a net loss of 4.58 lakh job cards and 12.33 lakh workers. It contrasts this with national trends, where workforce additions exceeded deletions.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households accounted for a significant share of income loss, estimated at Rs 484 crore, or about 40 per cent of the total decline.

LibTech India noted that the contraction is visible across the State and attributed it to reduced work availability as well as a decline in the workforce. It also flagged concerns over disruptions during the transition to the new framework.

The tracker provides an overview of employment trends, participation and income outcomes under MGNREGA, and is used by researchers and policy-makers to assess the implementation of rural employment programmes.