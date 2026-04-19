Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery, condition stable

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday following health complications.

Sources said he fell unwell on Friday morning while holding a review meeting with officials. They said he had been experiencing health issues for the past few months. Acting on the advice of his personal doctors, he cancelled his scheduled official engagements on Friday and got admitted to a hospital for medical evaluation. Doctors conducted a series of tests, including an MRI scan, to assess his condition.

After examining the reports, the medical team recommended surgical intervention. Doctors successfully performed the surgery on Saturday and said his condition is stable. Doctors advised him to take rest for one week to 10 days.