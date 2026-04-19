ASCI report bats for phased ban on sleeper buses in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Following back-to-back severe road accidents involving privately operated sleeper buses catching fire, the State government has sought an inquiry into the causes behind the fire mishaps and recommendations on measures needed to ensure safe travel for passengers.
Based on the government’s request, the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) carried out a detailed investigation into one such road mishap and submitted a report to the State government recommending a complete ban on sleeper buses in a phased manner.
Ironically, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy too stated that the State government is considering a ban on sleeper buses in the State.
According to the study report, ASCI has recommended a phased ban on sleeper buses following a series of fatal accidents, including a major fire incident on the Nayakallu flyover along National Highway-44. The report, submitted to the State government, highlights serious safety concerns and calls for complete removal of sleeper bus operations within 22 months.
The study draws comparisons with international practices, noting that China banned sleeper buses in 2012, while several European countries enforced similar prohibitions as early as 2004 due to inherent safety risks.
ASCI’s findings underline critical design flaws in sleeper buses, including elevated centres of gravity due to multi-tier bunks, which increase rollover risk, and the incompatibility of horizontal sleeping arrangements with rapid evacuation during emergencies.
“The independent technical investigation into the Nayakallu flyover accident revealed severe lapses. The bus involved had been illegally converted from a 53-seater into a 43-berth sleeper without approval under the Motor Vehicles Act. Emergency exits were obstructed, the driver’s door was permanently bolted, and non-fire-retardant materials were used in the interior. Investigators also found that the vehicle was carrying hazardous items, including an LPG cylinder and lithium-ion batteries,” the report said.
The report further exposed enforcement failures, including issuance of a fitness certificate despite illegal modifications and discrepancies in registration records on the VAHAN database. The bus, registered in Odisha, was operating on inter-State routes without proper compliance, exploiting permit rules.
The policy recommendations propose a four-phase plan. The first phase calls for an immediate halt to manufacture and conversion of sleeper buses. The second phase outlines gradual replacement of existing sleeper buses with safer seater buses over 18-24 months.
The third phase focuses on expanding alternative transport systems, including high-speed rail corridors and low-cost aviation. The final phase emphasises stricter enforcement through automated fitness testing, inter-State coordination, and heavy penalties ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for violations.
The ASCI has identified systemic issues such as absence of a dedicated sleeper bus category in India’s registration framework and lack of accountability in post-registration modifications. It also noted that retrofit workshops are operating without proper oversight.
The report urged swift regulatory action.