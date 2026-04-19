ASCI report bats for phased ban on sleeper buses in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Following back-to-back severe road accidents involving privately operated sleeper buses catching fire, the State government has sought an inquiry into the causes behind the fire mishaps and recommendations on measures needed to ensure safe travel for passengers.

Based on the government’s request, the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) carried out a detailed investigation into one such road mishap and submitted a report to the State government recommending a complete ban on sleeper buses in a phased manner.

Ironically, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy too stated that the State government is considering a ban on sleeper buses in the State.

According to the study report, ASCI has recommended a phased ban on sleeper buses following a series of fatal accidents, including a major fire incident on the Nayakallu flyover along National Highway-44. The report, submitted to the State government, highlights serious safety concerns and calls for complete removal of sleeper bus operations within 22 months.

The study draws comparisons with international practices, noting that China banned sleeper buses in 2012, while several European countries enforced similar prohibitions as early as 2004 due to inherent safety risks.

ASCI’s findings underline critical design flaws in sleeper buses, including elevated centres of gravity due to multi-tier bunks, which increase rollover risk, and the incompatibility of horizontal sleeping arrangements with rapid evacuation during emergencies.