Centre approved more Bengal gram procurement in Andhra: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to Bengal gram (chana) farmers in the State, the Centre has approved an increase in procurement following the initiative of Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

The decision came after a video conference held with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, where the State highlighted the urgent need to support farmers facing market challenges.

Atchannaidu explained that Bengal gram cultivation has risen this year, with production of around 7.13 lakh metric tonnes. So far, 94,500 metric tonnes have been procured, leaving a substantial quantity yet to be covered. He urged the Centre to enhance procurement to prevent distress sales. Responding positively, the Union Minister granted immediate approval to procure an additional 15,000 metric tonnes under the Price Support Scheme and assured steps to cover remaining stock.

The Minister also raised concerns over maize farmers, who are currently forced to sell their produce below the Minimum Support Price due to reduced demand. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the issue would be taken up with Food Minister Prahlad Joshi and that a favourable decision would be made soon.