Centre’s nod to Rs 9,889 crore rail line project in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, approved Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu) - Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) 3rd and 4th rail lines at an estimated cost of Rs 9,889 crore.

While the route length is 198 km, the track length will be 458 km. The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multitracking projects are poised to streamline operations and ease congestion.

Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu) - Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) section forms part of the Howrah - Chennai High Density Network (HDN). The proposed project is part of quadrupling initiative of Howrah - Chennai HDN. The project traverses through East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam is identified as an aspirational district in the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP).

It provides better rail connectivity to major ports along the East Coast such as Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Machilipatnam and Kakinada. The project route runs along the eastern coastline and is among the busiest, predominantly freight-oriented sections of the East Coast Rail Corridor. The line capacity utilisation of the section has already reached up to 130%, leading to frequent congestion and operational delays.

The line capacity is expected to increase further due to proposed expansion of ports and industries in the region. The project section includes 4.3 km rail bridge over Godavari river, 2.67 km viaduct, 3 bypasses and the new alignment is around 8 km shorter than the existing route, improving connectivity and operational efficiency.