Minister Nara Lokesh steps in to turn hope into life for infant girl in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major humanitarian gesture, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh played a crucial role in saving one-year-old Punarvika, who was battling the rare genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type-1), by facilitating the Rs 16-crore life-saving gene therapy injection Zolgensma.

Though public donations under the ‘Save Punarvika’ campaign raised nearly Rs 10 crore, a critical funding gap threatened to delay the treatment. At the crucial juncture, Lokesh stepped in, assured support to bridge the gap and took personal initiative to ensure the child received the costly injection in time.

Acting on his assurance, Lokesh facilitated import of the injection from the United States and closely monitored coordination among the pharmaceutical company, hospital authorities and regulatory agencies. His office also expedited approvals, documentation, payments and transport, ensuring there were no delays in administering the time-sensitive treatment.

The injection was administered successfully at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Jubilee Hills on Saturday in the presence of the minister, marking a turning point in the child’s fight for survival.

After the procedure, Lokesh interacted with doctors and reviewed the treatment details. He also reassured the family of continued support and, in an emotional moment, comforted the infant in his arms.

Punarvika’s parents, Suresh Kumar and Pushpavathi, expressed gratitude to Lokesh, saying their daughter had been given a second life because of his timely intervention.

Lokesh said the child could be saved due to the blessings and support of lakhs of people.