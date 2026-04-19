Phase 1 results of VSAT announced, 42,000 students qualify for admission

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan’s University has released the VSAT 2026 Phase 1 results. In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof K V Krishna Kishore announced the results on Friday.

The Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test was conducted nationwide for admissions into BTech, BPharmacy, BSc Agriculture and PharmD programs at the university’s Vadlamudi campus in Guntur district and the Deshmukhi campus near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The exam received an overwhelming response from students across AP, Telangana and other states.

A total of 61,000 students appeared for the exam and 42,000 qualified for admission. Scholarships based on VSAT ranks will be applicable for four years. Ranks 1 to 50 will get 50 percent scholarship. Ranks 51 to 200 will get 25 percent, and ranks 201 to 2000 will get 10 percent.

Admissions will also consider JEE Mains scores, EAMCET ranks and Intermediate marks. The university said over 85 percent of students have secured placements in reputed companies and noted its research achievements. These factors have increased the confidence of students.

The first phase of counselling for admissions at both campuses will be held from April 22 to April 27. Students can check their results on the official website https://vignan.ac.in/vsatresult/. Rank details will also be sent directly to students on their mobile phones.

Top 10 rank holders are Tigulla Satvik from Sangareddy in Telangana, Banoth Sanjay from Khammam in Telangana, P Mounish from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, Chiti Thoti Hoshik from NTR district in Andhra Pradesh, Rayapudi

Jashwanth Naidu from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, K Saketh Chauhan from Sangareddy in Telangana, Damerla Venkata Siddhartha Roy from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Guntoju Umesh Chandra from Medchal in Telangana, Sangu Bharat Chandra Reddy from Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh and M Poorna Chandrasekhar from Visakhapatnam in AP.