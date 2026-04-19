TDP-BJP-JSP a formidable force in Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the alliance of himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan as a ‘formidable combination’ committed to the all-round development and welfare of the State. He was addressing the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ programme.

He strongly criticised the Congress-led Opposition and demanded an apology for what he termed a ‘betrayal of women’ over the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He said such actions would not be forgotten by the public. Highlighting ongoing welfare and development initiatives, the Chief Minister said he would not tolerate ‘destructive and anti-social politics’ in the State and urged people to actively participate in building Andhra Pradesh. Reflecting on his five-decade political career, he said the 2024 electoral victory of the NDA alliance in the State was unprecedented.

Naidu appreciated East Godavari Collector Kirthi Chekuri for achieving 79.73 per cent performance in WhatsApp and Mitra app public service delivery, and also commended Nidadavole government employees for their efforts. However, he expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Fire, Transport and Police departments, and urged them to improve.