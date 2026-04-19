TDP-BJP-JSP a formidable force in Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the alliance of himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan as a ‘formidable combination’ committed to the all-round development and welfare of the State. He was addressing the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ programme.
He strongly criticised the Congress-led Opposition and demanded an apology for what he termed a ‘betrayal of women’ over the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He said such actions would not be forgotten by the public. Highlighting ongoing welfare and development initiatives, the Chief Minister said he would not tolerate ‘destructive and anti-social politics’ in the State and urged people to actively participate in building Andhra Pradesh. Reflecting on his five-decade political career, he said the 2024 electoral victory of the NDA alliance in the State was unprecedented.
Naidu appreciated East Godavari Collector Kirthi Chekuri for achieving 79.73 per cent performance in WhatsApp and Mitra app public service delivery, and also commended Nidadavole government employees for their efforts. However, he expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Fire, Transport and Police departments, and urged them to improve.
He announced release of funds for key infrastructure projects, including construction of a bridge at Chinna Kasi bathing ghat, expansion of the government hospital from 30 to 100 beds, and development of a multipurpose stadium.
Interacting with government employees, Naidu stressed the need for a people-friendly approach and zero tolerance towards corruption. He said Transport Department employees have earned a negative image among the public and urged them to correct themselves. He warned that he would personally visit Nidadavole to inspect departments lagging in service delivery.
He said the NDA alliance government is committed to the ‘Super Six’ assurances and is implementing them with genuine intent. Emphasising women’s empowerment as a priority, he said the government would continue its fight to ensure passage of the Bill. He said the protest rally launched in Nidadavole would be extended across the State.
The CM said the previous rulers had turned the State into a dumping ground, and efforts have been on for the past 15 months to clean it. A 100-day plan aims to improve groundwater levels and ensure a clean environment, he added.