Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to lead NDA’s two-day poll campaign push in Tamil Nadu

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day campaign across TN as part of the NDA’s intensified outreach beginning tomorrow.

The visit is aimed at energising cadre, strengthening voter connect, and reinforcing the NDA’s development-driven narrative at a crucial juncture.

Naidu’s programme is designed to cover multiple regions in quick succession, reflecting the NDA’s intent to combine mass mobilisation with targeted stakeholder engagement.

On April 20, Naidu will leave Amaravati in the morning and reach Coimbatore, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting at 1 pm. He will then travel to Hosur and proceed to Thalli, joining an election rally at 4:45 pm.

Later, Naidu will reach Chennai and participate in a roadshow at Avadi, canvassing for NDA candidates. He will stay overnight in Chennai before resuming his campaign the next day.

Naidu to push NDA vision in Tamil Nadu

On April 21, Naidu will depart Chennai in the morning and reach Madurai. At 1 pm, he will hold a meeting with leaders of various social groups in Sattur near Madurai. At 3 pm, he will take part in an event in support of the NDA candidate in Sattur. His Tamil Nadu tour will conclude with a departure from Madurai to Hyderabad at 5:15 pm.

The campaign assumes significance as the NDA intensifies its presence in Tamil Nadu, focusing on governance, economic growth, and inclusive development. Naidu, known for his emphasis on technology-led governance and infrastructure expansion, is expected to articulate the alliance’s vision.