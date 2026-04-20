Andhra Pradesh poised to lead India’s industrial decarbonisation drive

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a frontrunner in the national drive to decarbonise industry and promote energy efficiency among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Building on the flagship Government of India programmes such as UJALA, the Street Lighting National Programme, distributed solar and smart metering, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power is preparing to unveil a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across MSME clusters.

EESL has drawn up a dedicated blueprint for Andhra Pradesh, positioning the State as a key driver in India’s industrial transition.

The plan envisions MSMEs—traditionally seen as energy- and carbon-intensive—transforming into engines of sustainable growth through scalable solutions, innovative financing, and integration of global technologies.

The State has already taken a significant step forward with a landmark Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Industries Department and EESL during the CII Global Summit in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas. The agreement is being seen as a structured and replicable framework for nationwide adoption.