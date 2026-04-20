Andhra's border voters may sway Tamil Nadu poll outcome

TIRUPATI: In an interesting cross-border political dynamic, voters from Andhra Pradesh (AP) living in border villages are likely to play a crucial role in deciding the fate of candidates in the Tamil Nadu (TN) Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

Along the nearly 150-km stretch from Tada to Kuppam, several villages lie on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. In many of these areas, residents possess voter IDs in both states. According to political observers, around 5,000 to 10,000 such voters are expected to cast their votes in each constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

More than 10 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, including Gummidipoondi, Thiruvallur, Tiruttani, Ranipet, Katpadi, Gudiyattam, Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Krishnagiri, share borders with Andhra Pradesh. In closely contested constituencies, this cross-border voting population could have a decisive impact.

Political parties such as DMK, AIADMK, BJP and others are well aware of this factor and have been actively reaching out to these voters. Candidates are focusing their campaigns on border villages where communities are socially and economically connected across both states.

Recently, an NDA candidate from Ambur constituency conducted an election campaign in Bramadevachenulu village to attract voters who hold voting rights in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNIE, Ponne Balakrishnan from Sathravada village in Nagari constituency, located along the border, said it is quite common for people in these regions to have voter registrations in both states. “Many families maintain dual voter IDs and ration cards, often to avail benefits such as local reservations for their children’s education, even though they reside in Andhra Pradesh,” he explained. He added that a number of border residents have votes in both Nagari (AP) and Tiruttani (TN) constituencies.