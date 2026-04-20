APTDC chief reviews Rs 97.52 crore development works at Suryalanka beach

BAPATLA: State government is intensifying its tourism push with simultaneous initiatives at Chirala and Suryalanka beaches, aimed at transforming the coastal belt into a world-class destination.

At Panduranga Beach in Chirala, the district in-charge minister and Housing & I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi inaugurated Dive Chirala adventure facilities.

Accompanied by District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Chirala MLA MM Malakondayya, SP Umamaheswara Rao, the minister stressed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to develop Bapatla’s beaches on par with Goa, generating investment, and employment.

He urged officials to ensure tourist safety, respect local traditions, and maintain national safety standards. The Collector described the day as historic, announcing the formation of a district-level adventure committee with police, fisheries, forest and marine police to oversee safety.

The MLA highlighted Chirala’s rapid growth, noting that adventure rides are already drawing attention, with online viewership crossing three lakh. MoUs were handed over to Raj Kumar of Jet Ski and Surya of Vihang Adventures.

Meanwhile, APTDC Chairman Dr Nookasani Balaji inspected Suryalanka beach, where works worth Rs 97.52 crore are underway under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

He reviewed cottages, relaxation zones, and Haritha Resorts, directing staff to maintain high cleanliness and strengthen safety with lifeguards, signboards, and surveillance.