Bhuvaneswari donates Rs 76 lakh to Anna Canteens to mark CM Chandrababu Naidu's birthday

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has donated Rs 76 lakh to Anna Canteens to mark the Chief Minister’s birthday on April 20. Handing over the cheque to the CEO of Anna Canteens at the Chief Minister’s camp office, she requested that free meals be served across all 269 canteens in the State on Monday.

Bhuvaneswari said the services of Anna Canteens remind her of a mother feeding her children, describing the initiative as a noble programme that has earned widespread appreciation by filling the stomachs of lakhs of poor people with dignity. She noted that the government is providing meals for just Rs 5 in a clean and hygienic environment.

She urged people to extend financial support, remarking that there is no greater satisfaction than feeding the hungry. Recalling her personal experiences of participating in food distribution, she said the heartfelt response from beneficiaries has always been deeply moving. She also highlighted her long-standing practice of donating Rs 44 lakh annually to Annadanam at Tirumala on her grandson Devansh’s birthday for the past 12 years. Extending birthday wishes to the CM, she said the Rs 76 lakh donation to Anna Canteens was their gift to him this year.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the gesture, stating that the government is striving to expand Anna Canteen services as part of a larger Annadanam tradition.