Heatwave grips parts of Andhra Pradesh as thunderstorms loom

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that varied weather conditions will prevail across the State on Monday, with intense heat in several districts and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in some regions. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged people to remain alert and take all precautions.

On Sunday, the highest temperature of 45.4°C was recorded at Nagaradone in Kurnool district. Across 279 mandals, temperatures crossed 40°C, highlighting the severity of the heatwave. Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram and Rayalaseema are likely to record maximum temperatures on April 20.

Heatwave conditions are expected in 32 mandals in the State. In addition, 17 mandals across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, Anakapalli, East Godavari and Eluru are likely to experience hot winds. Due to trough conditions, light rains are expected in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, ASR, Polavaram, Kurnool and Nandyal.