Jaladhara - Jalaharati a model initiative: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the urgency of water conservation as a statewide priority, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to intensify the Jaladhara - Jalaharati programme, calling for coordinated monitoring and community participation to make it a model initiative across Andhra Pradesh.

During a teleconference, Naidu reviewed the progress of the flagship scheme, with officials presenting detailed reports on field-level works. He announced that the Collector of Annamayya district would serve as the nodal officer, underscoring the need for strict supervision by mandal-level officers, including in urban areas.

The Chief Minister said Annamayya district should be developed as a model for water safety and conservation, with practices replicated statewide.

He urged officials to treat Jaladhara as a challenge, focusing on repairing canals and tanks to prevent flooding during heavy rains, while ensuring reservoirs are filled during the monsoon. Special attention, he added, must be given to improving drainage systems in West Godavari district.

Highlighting broader benefits, Naidu noted that rising groundwater levels would reduce electricity consumption, freeing funds for other developmental programmes. He directed that temple tanks across the state also be included in the initiative, with systematic action plans to ensure water availability in pushkarinis.

Calling for public participation, Naidu stressed that the impact of Jaladhara–Jalaharati must be analysed to measure its effectiveness. He reiterated that the programme is not just about infrastructure but about building a culture of water conservation and community involvement across AP.