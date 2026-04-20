Land acquisition for Andhra's Dagadarthi airport gains pace

NELLORE: The State government has stepped up land acquisition efforts for the proposed international airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore district, aiming to fast-track the long-pending project and strengthen regional air connectivity.

Planned over about 1,332.8 acres under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Dagadarthi airport is set to become the eighth airport in the State. Officials said the project is progressing as per schedule, with Phase-1 construction targeted to begin between June and July this year. The district administration has been actively working to meet deadlines and clear pending hurdles

To accelerate the process, the government has sanctioned Rs 54 crore for land acquisition and for providing essential infrastructure such as power, water, and communication facilities. Authorities are focusing on expediting compensation, resolving disputes, and ensuring smooth transfer of land required for the project

Nellore Collector Himanshu Shukla said that the administration has been fully prepared to initiate works within the announced timeline. Meanwhile, private players have been invited to submit Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the development, operation, and maintenance of the airport, with the deadline set for the end of this month. The selected bidder is expected to be announced in May. Infrastructure planning is also underway to minimise public inconvenience. An alternative road is being proposed to replace an existing road, ensuring connectivity to nearby villages.