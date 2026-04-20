Leaders for transparent delimitation as GVMC wards set to rise to 120

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the State government proposing to increase the number of wards in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) from 98 to 120, concerns are being raised over the need for a transparent and scientific delimitation process, free from political interference.
The government has stated that the reorganisation of wards will be based on the 2011 Census. With a population of around 25 lakh within GVMC limits, each ward is expected to have a balanced population in the range of 14,250 to 17,400.
However, criticism has emerged that the ongoing process is not strictly adhering to these norms and is instead being influenced by recommendations and lobbying. It is alleged that some local leaders are exerting pressure on officials and public representatives to divide wards in a manner favourable to them, creating challenges for those tasked with ensuring a balanced exercise.
Former Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav in a press statement said that ward delimitation should be carried out strictly on a scientific basis, taking population averages into account and ensuring that roads, colonies and enumerated blocks are kept within a single ward. He cautioned that any deviation from established norms could lead to disputes and possible legal challenges, placing the responsibility on officials.
Referring to past issues, he noted that earlier ward divisions had resulted in imbalances, with some wards having significantly higher populations than others, and in some cases, localities being split across multiple wards. He also alleged that the 2021 delimitation exercise under YSRCP’s regime, was carried out in an unscientific manner, leading to administrative difficulties.
Echoing similar concerns, CPM former floor leader Dr B Gangarao urged officials to prevent political interference by MPs and MLAs in the delimitation process. In a representation submitted to the GVMC Chief City Planner, he alleged that the current exercise of expanding wards is being carried out in a manner that could benefit the ruling coalition.
He maintained that delimitation should be based solely on population and established guidelines, and alleged that in some instances, wards are being divided along caste lines. He further claimed that pressure is being exerted on officials to alter ward boundaries for political gain, which he termed as being in violation of rules.
Gangarao called for convening an all-party meeting to explain the methodology being followed for ward reorganisation and urged authorities to ensure that the process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.
Both leaders emphasised that a properly structured ward system, based on scientific principles and free from external influence, is essential for effective governance and equitable development of infrastructure, including roads, water supply and sanitation across the city.