Leaders for transparent delimitation as GVMC wards set to rise to 120

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the State government proposing to increase the number of wards in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) from 98 to 120, concerns are being raised over the need for a transparent and scientific delimitation process, free from political interference.

The government has stated that the reorganisation of wards will be based on the 2011 Census. With a population of around 25 lakh within GVMC limits, each ward is expected to have a balanced population in the range of 14,250 to 17,400.

However, criticism has emerged that the ongoing process is not strictly adhering to these norms and is instead being influenced by recommendations and lobbying. It is alleged that some local leaders are exerting pressure on officials and public representatives to divide wards in a manner favourable to them, creating challenges for those tasked with ensuring a balanced exercise.

Former Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav in a press statement said that ward delimitation should be carried out strictly on a scientific basis, taking population averages into account and ensuring that roads, colonies and enumerated blocks are kept within a single ward. He cautioned that any deviation from established norms could lead to disputes and possible legal challenges, placing the responsibility on officials.