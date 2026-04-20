Man poisons son, attempts suicide in Andhra's Palnadu district

VIJAYAWADA: A man allegedly attempted to kill his six‑year‑old son before trying to take his own life in Palnadu district on Sunday, police said. The accused, identified as Chinna of Gangupalli Thanda in Bollapalli mandal, has been married to Bujji for seven years.

The couple’s relationship had reportedly soured in recent months, leading to frequent disputes. Bujji left Chinna and returned to her parental home, refusing to resume marital life despite his repeated attempts at reconciliation.

Distressed, Chinna allegedly mixed pesticide into a soft drink and gave it to his son before consuming another pesticide‑laced drink himself. Family members noticed and rushed both father and son to the government general hospital in Narasaraopet, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said the act was linked to ongoing family discord. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder and suicide.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)