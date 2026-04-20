Minister NMD Farooq flags off second batch Haj pilgrims’ journey from Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The second batch of Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh set out on their sacred journey on Sunday, with Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq flagging off their departure at Gannavaram. Extending his wishes, the minister urged the pilgrims to take necessary precautions and complete their pilgrimage safely and successfully.

At the SM Convention Centre in Gannavaram, Farooq addressed the gathering, noting that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed officials to ensure elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims. He said the government is committed to the welfare of Muslim minorities and attaches special importance to their religious journeys.

The minister highlighted that modern facilities, comfortable accommodation, and quality food have been arranged without profit motives, while police and security agencies have ensured strict protection. Emergency medical support will also be available throughout the pilgrimage. Advising pilgrims to remain cautious in Saudi Arabia’s extreme heat, he recommended light food, avoiding oily dishes, and adhering to time schedules and safety rules at lodging facilities.