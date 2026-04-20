Minister NMD Farooq flags off second batch Haj pilgrims’ journey from Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The second batch of Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh set out on their sacred journey on Sunday, with Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq flagging off their departure at Gannavaram. Extending his wishes, the minister urged the pilgrims to take necessary precautions and complete their pilgrimage safely and successfully.
At the SM Convention Centre in Gannavaram, Farooq addressed the gathering, noting that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed officials to ensure elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims. He said the government is committed to the welfare of Muslim minorities and attaches special importance to their religious journeys.
The minister highlighted that modern facilities, comfortable accommodation, and quality food have been arranged without profit motives, while police and security agencies have ensured strict protection. Emergency medical support will also be available throughout the pilgrimage. Advising pilgrims to remain cautious in Saudi Arabia’s extreme heat, he recommended light food, avoiding oily dishes, and adhering to time schedules and safety rules at lodging facilities.
Farooq criticised the previous government for neglecting minority welfare, citing the incomplete Haj House in Kadapa and the cancellation of funds for mosques and community halls. He announced that land has now been allocated in Amaravati for a new Haj House, with construction to begin soon. He also said that with the support of Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, priority has been secured in Saudi flight services, and plans are underway to increase the number of pilgrims fivefold in the future.
On Sunday, the final batch of 177 pilgrims departed for Mecca and Medina. The event was attended by Minority Affairs Advisor Mohammed Sharif, Urdu Academy Chairman Mohammed Shubli, Haj Committee Chairman Hasan Pasha, Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Maulana Mustaq Ahmed, Vijayawada DCP NBM Murali Krishna, Haj Committee CEO Ghouse Peer, MD Yakub Basha, officials, pilgrims, and their families.