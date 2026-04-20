Rs 65 crore development works launched in Repalle mandal of Andhra's Bapatla district

BAPATLA: Development works worth nearly Rs 65 crore were launched in Repalle mandal of Bapatla district on Sunday, with district in-charge minister and State Housing & I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi declaring that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to make Bapatla the No.1 district in Andhra Pradesh.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Parthasarathi laid foundation stones and inaugurated several projects. At Aravapalle village, he performed puja for the construction of the Repalle–Tummala–Gangadipalem road under CRIF funds at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

He also inaugurated the RK Road works in Repalle municipality limits taken up with Rs 1.05 crore under DMFT funds. In Repalle mandal headquarters, he laid the foundation for a 33/11 KV semi-indoor substation to be built with Rs 6 crore.

Speaking to the media, Parthasarathi said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has placed special focus on Bapatla district, aiming to develop its beaches on par with Goa to attract more tourists. He stressed that tourism would generate significant employment opportunities alongside industrial growth. He noted that welfare schemes are reaching every household while development projects are being implemented across the state.

Revenue Minister Satya Prasad highlighted that securing Rs 49 crore from the Centre for double-line road construction in his constituency was a major achievement. Parthasarathi added that the new substation would help industries and resolve low-voltage issues faced by farmers.

He assured that with the collective efforts of the district administration, ministers, and public representatives, Bapatla would be developed across all sectors and emerge as the leading district in Andhra Pradesh.

The programme was attended by Repalle Revenue Officer B. Sridevi, R&B DE Nalini, local tahsildar, MPDO, coalition leaders, and residents.