Southern States will be hit due to delimitation, says CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna

VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that their decisions are eroding democratic values and constitutional principles.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, he accused the government of using the Women’s Reservation Bill as a political tool while simultaneously pushing delimitation measures that would cause irreparable injustice to southern states.

He criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar as ‘extra players’ propping up the NDA despite its adverse policies, noting that their silence on delimitation was shameful.

Ramakrishna warned that delimitation based on the 2011 census would penalise states that controlled population growth, while rewarding northern states with higher populations, thereby disturbing the political balance.

He demanded immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, passed in September 2023, without linking it to census or delimitation conditions.

Recalling the bill’s origins in 1996 under Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and CPI MP Geeta Mukherjee’s role, he reiterated CPI’s consistent support for women’s reservations.

He accused Modi of lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office.