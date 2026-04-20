Steps on for TDP’s new executive panel swearing-in on April 29

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadre to actively counter false propaganda by presenting facts transparently to the public.

Addressing a teleconference with senior TDP leaders, he said that despite financial challenges, the government is committed to delivering welfare and development without compromise. Naidu stressed that misinformation campaigns by rivals must be rebutted consistently, as people themselves become brand ambassadors when they understand the government’s efforts.

He recalled that in the recent elections, despite attempts to suppress the coalition, voters supported the TDP because they knew the truth.

Highlighting party initiatives, the Chief Minister said training classes and programmes like ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ are strengthening emotional connectivity between leaders and cadre.

These sessions not only explain party ideology but also gather feedback on welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

He directed that systems be created to support the welfare of party workers’ families in education, healthcare, and employment, noting that ethical economic empowerment is being introduced.

Naidu emphasised that the Jaladhara-Jalaharati programme and other welfare schemes must be explained clearly to the people, so they appreciate the government’s efforts and resist opposition narratives.

Party leaders informed the Chief Minister that arrangements are underway for the new executive committee to assume responsibilities on April 29. They also briefed him on preparations for the upcoming Mahanadu, with committees being formed to oversee the event.

The Chief Minister reiterated that transparency, welfare delivery, and development remain the government’s guiding principles, and that the party’s responsibility is to ensure people are fully aware of these efforts.