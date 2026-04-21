AP Chambers seeks relief as MSMEs reel under crisis

The Chambers highlighted that industries dependent on petrochemical inputs and fuel-such as tiles, food processing, and hospitality-are witnessing increased costs and supply uncertainties. This has triggered a cascading effect on logistics, cold storage, packaging, and other allied sectors.

AP Chambers said pending industrial incentives for the past five to six years have severely strained MSME liquidity and urged the State government to release all dues immediately to restore confidence, sustain operations and protect employment. While partial releases were made, it said the current geopolitical situation has worsened financial stress.

The Chambers sought measures including 3-5% interest subvention on working capital, power tariff relief, fuel and diesel support, expedited GST refunds, coordination with banks for additional credit and flexible repayment, and uninterrupted LPG and industrial gas supply. It also proposed a rapid industry monitoring mechanism.

Further, it urged the State to seek Central support for expanding CGTMSE, introducing emergency credit lines, enhancing export incentives and reducing import duties on key raw materials.