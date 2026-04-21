AP govt rolls out skill plan under population policy: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

He said investments over Rs 13 lakh crore, including 610 MoUs signed in Vizag, will shape training programmes to meet demand. Entrepreneurs and investors will be given representation in programme design. Targets under the ‘Skill’ pillar include achieving 95% digital literacy by 2035, providing training to 75% of citizens, ensuring employment for over 80% of trainees, and raising women’s participation by 25%.

Training will be at three levels: foundational courses from Class VI onwards, programmes to enhance productivity among working-age adults, and advanced Centres of Excellence to meet skill requirements.

He added that AP’s fertility rate stands at 1.50, below 2.10 for balanced development. He said, government’s approach aims to create conditions for voluntary family growth while steering AP towards its Rs 2.40 trillion target. He said skill development is key to positioning AP as a leader in industrial & social advancement.