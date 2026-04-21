‘BJP misleading people on women’s quota’: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, in an open letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, accused the BJP-led government of misleading the public on the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills.
He said linking women’s reservations to delimitation was unnecessary and had delayed implementation, blaming the Modi government for obstructing the measure.
Rao questioned why the 2014 bifurcation Act’s provision for increasing Assembly seats was not implemented in 12 years, holding the Centre responsible.
He cited TDP leaders’ past statements warning that delimitation based on 2011 or 2026 census figures would harm Andhra Pradesh, reducing representation due to migration and declining fertility rates.
He argued that reservations could have been implemented immediately after the 2023 bill’s passage, with adjustments made later. Rao criticised the government for ignoring demands for a caste census and for failing to honour promises such as special status, Kadapa steel plant, and funds for backward regions. He urged Naidu to speak truthfully, stop shielding BJP’s failures, and ensure women’s reservations are implemented by 2029 without linking them to delimitation.