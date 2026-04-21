‘BJP misleading people on women’s quota’: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, in an open letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, accused the BJP-led government of misleading the public on the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills.

He said linking women’s reservations to delimitation was unnecessary and had delayed implementation, blaming the Modi government for obstructing the measure.

Rao questioned why the 2014 bifurcation Act’s provision for increasing Assembly seats was not implemented in 12 years, holding the Centre responsible.