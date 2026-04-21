Child marriages foiled; three minor girls rescued in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: District officials, including police and the District Child Protection Unit, prevented five child marriages in different parts of Kurnool district on Monday, acting on specific information and ensuring the safety of minor girls.

Officials rescued three minor girls by stopping child marriages in Kotakonda village of Devanakonda mandal. Circle Inspector V Venu Gopal said all the rescued minors were produced before the Child Welfare Committee as per due legal procedure.

In separate incidents, Dhone police stopped one child marriage, while another was prevented in Salkapuram village under Nagalapuram police station limits.

Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee S Zubaida Begum said necessary action was taken under the Juvenile Justice Act and other relevant laws. She said strict vigilance would continue to curb such practices.

District Child Protection Officer T Sarada warned of stringent legal action against those promoting or conducting child marriages.

“Severe cases will be booked against anyone violating the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Marriage Prohibition laws. There will be no leniency,” she said.