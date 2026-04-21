CM Chandrababu Naidu celebrates birthday with daily wage workers at Anna Canteen

VIJAYAWADA: Setting aside big celebrations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari celebrated his 76th birthday amidst daily wage earners by having breakfast along with them in Anna Canteen at Patamata in Vijayawada on Monday.

The Chief Minister, despite his busy schedule of visiting Tamil Nadu for NDA election campaign, preferred to interact with the people by enquiring them about the outcomes of government welfare schemes and the quality of food in Anna canteens. He also enquired about their families and livelihood.

A Muslim woman said Minorities are getting good recognition in the NDA government. When the Chief Minister asked an auto rickshaw driver about his children, he replied that his elder son completed education and the younger one opted for auto driving. Naidu stated that it means he (auto driver) failed to motivate his son on the importance of education.

Those who had breakfast along with the Chief Minister stated that they used to work nearby and had food from Anna Canteen daily. They said that the Anna canteen is benefiting them in a big way as they are getting hygienic food for Rs 5 or else they will be forced to pay Rs 100 per meal in outside hotels.

Later, the Chief Minister’s couple had a group photo along with the daily wage earners.

It may be noted that Nara Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 76 lakh on Sunday to Anna Canteens CEO towards serving food free of cost in all 269 Anna Canteens across the state on Monday on the occasion of Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday.