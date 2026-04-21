CM Naidu signs file for release of CMRF aid

With this, the coalition government during the last 22 months distributed Rs 1,298.33 crore to 1,43,314 beneficiaries. No previous government had extended assistance on such a scale through the fund.

Naidu continued his long-standing tradition of marking important personal and public occasions with welfare initiatives for the poor, as he began his birthday with a programme benefiting the underprivileged.

As part of the practice he follows during occasions like Ugadi and New Year, the Chief Minister signed a file related to the CMRF to commence his official activities for the day. The day’s programme began at the CM camp office in Undavalli, where he received Vedic blessings. He later visited an Anna Canteen and had breakfast along with beneficiaries.