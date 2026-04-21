Linking of water tanks increased water availability in Annamayya: Collector

TIRUPATI: In a major recognition of innovative water management, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Annamayya District Collector Nishant Kumar as the State Nodal Officer for the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme. The decision follows the district’s remarkable success in implementing a basin-based approach to water conservation. The initiative has drawn appreciation from central teams for its measurable impact in drought-prone areas. In this interview, the Collector shares insights with TNIE into the inspiration, ex, and outcomes of the Jaladhara project.

As appointed as the State Nodal Officer for the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme, how do you see this recognition?

This recognition reflects the collective effort of the entire district team. It acknowledges the success of our basin-based water management approach and motivates us to take the initiative to the state level.

What exactly does your role as State Nodal Officer involve?

The role mainly involves monitoring the implementation of the programme, offering guidance, and providing the best inputs to ensure its success. It will also include overseeing activities based on government directions. The aim is to replicate this model across the state, ensure efficient water utilisation, improve groundwater levels, and support agriculture sustainably. With proper planning and execution, we can make a lasting impact.

What led to the success of Jaladhara in Annamayya district?

We focused on a basin-based approach by identifying river catchment areas and diverting surplus water to deficit regions. We interconnected 3,082 tanks through 532 cascades, restored 962 defunct tanks, and effectively utilised about 4 TMC of water. These efforts significantly improved water availability.The results have been very encouraging. Groundwater levels rose by 8.59 metres within five months.Borewell depths reduced by nearly 800 feet in project areas. Horticulture area also increased from 20,000 hectares to over 24,000 hectares. Overall, water availability improved across the district.