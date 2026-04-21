Linking of water tanks increased water availability in Annamayya: Collector

TIRUPATI: In a major recognition of innovative water management, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Annamayya District Collector Nishant Kumar as the State Nodal Officer for the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme. The decision follows the district’s remarkable success in implementing a basin-based approach to water conservation. The initiative has drawn appreciation from central teams for its measurable impact in drought-prone areas. In this interview, the Collector shares insights with TNIE into the inspiration, ex, and outcomes of the Jaladhara project.
As appointed as the State Nodal Officer for the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme, how do you see this recognition?
This recognition reflects the collective effort of the entire district team. It acknowledges the success of our basin-based water management approach and motivates us to take the initiative to the state level.
What exactly does your role as State Nodal Officer involve?
The role mainly involves monitoring the implementation of the programme, offering guidance, and providing the best inputs to ensure its success. It will also include overseeing activities based on government directions. The aim is to replicate this model across the state, ensure efficient water utilisation, improve groundwater levels, and support agriculture sustainably. With proper planning and execution, we can make a lasting impact.
What led to the success of Jaladhara in Annamayya district?
We focused on a basin-based approach by identifying river catchment areas and diverting surplus water to deficit regions. We interconnected 3,082 tanks through 532 cascades, restored 962 defunct tanks, and effectively utilised about 4 TMC of water. These efforts significantly improved water availability.The results have been very encouraging. Groundwater levels rose by 8.59 metres within five months.Borewell depths reduced by nearly 800 feet in project areas. Horticulture area also increased from 20,000 hectares to over 24,000 hectares. Overall, water availability improved across the district.
What inspired you to implement such a model?
My inspiration comes from my home state, Rajasthan. I have seen water scarcity there firsthand. Many people migrate due to lack of water and livelihood. Water is a major challenge everywhere, and that motivated me to focus on sustainable solutions. During my tenure as Collector of Parvathipuram, we worked on reducing infant mortality. More than 300 children under one year were dying annually. Through the PRIZM-10 programme, we reduced infant mortality by about 70 per cent, which earned us the Prime Minister’s Award in 2023. That experience taught me the importance of targeted and systematic intervention address the major challenges.
How did you identify water scarcity as the Annamayya district’s biggest issue? How did you plan to tackle this issue?
When I joined, nearly 60 per cent of land was uncultivated during the Kharif season. Only 40 per cent was being cultivated. It was clear that water scarcity was the root problem, and without intervention, it could lead to migration and livelihood issues. In the first few days, I assessed the situation carefully. Based on my previous experience, especially during floods in Tirupati in 2016, I knew cyclones bring rainfall between October and December. So we started preparations from September to capture rainwater efficiently, which helped us achieve good results.
How do you connect that experience to your current work in water management?
Just like maternal and child health was the biggest issue in Parvathipuram, water security is the biggest challenge here. Identifying the core problem early and addressing it systematically makes a big difference.