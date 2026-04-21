Two Guntur students selected for ISRO award

GUNTUR: District Collector CM Sai Kanth Varma congratulated two students from Guntur district selected for the prestigious ISRO Yuvika Young Scientist Award–2026.

Irla Jyothirmayi of Vemuluru ZP High School (Phirangipuram mandal) and Susmitha Chand of Mutluru ZP High School (Vatticherukuru mandal) met the Collector at his office along with District Education Officer Dr Shaik Saleem Basha. The Collector said AP had 14 students chosen nationwide, with two from Guntur.

He wished them success in bringing further recognition and appreciated the guidance of teachers Ram Anjaneyulu, Srinivas, and Mutluru headmaster Jose Mary.

The selected students will participate in the Yuvika Young Scientist Programme at Sriharikota SHAR Centre from May 9 to 23. District Science Officer Shaik Gousul Meera were present.