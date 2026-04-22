50% tax relief for plot owners, builders as Andhra amends property rules

VIJAYAWADA: The government has announced a major relief for plot owners and builders by amending the Levy and Assessment of Property Tax Rules, 2020.

Through G.O Ms. No.86, MA&UD Department, dated April 21, 2026, followed by a Gazette Notification, the State has granted a 50 % waiver on Vacant Land Tax (VLT) during the active construction period of buildings across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

According to the G.O, any plot owner who has obtained valid building permission from a municipality, municipal corporation, or urban development authority will be liable to pay only half of the VLT otherwise applicable.

The concession begins from the date of permission and continues until the earliest of four events: issuance of an occupancy certificate, certification of completion, expiry of permission validity, or expiry of any extended validity. The waiver will not apply to unauthorised constructions, ensuring that compliant projects benefit.