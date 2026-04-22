Andhra Ministers begin study tour in Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh ministerial delegation’s Singapore study tour began on a successful note on Tuesday with a full-day of engagements focused on citizen participation and social cohesion.

The delegation comprises P Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Vangalapudi Anitha (Home), Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Agriculture), Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue), B C Janardhan Reddy (Roads & Buildings), and Y Satya Kumar Yadav (Health), Planning Secretary Anant Shankar, and APSDPS Executive Director Alaparthi Venkateswara Rao.

Upon arrival, the delegation attended an official luncheon hosted by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, where Minister-level representative Gan Sio Huang discussed investment opportunities and infrastructure development.

Later, at Our Tampines Hub, Francis Chung delivered opening remarks, followed by former Deputy Secretary Ang Hak Seng, who explained Singapore’s social compact, citizen participation, and collaborative service delivery models.

The AP Ministers visited facilities at Our Tampines Hub, Singapore’s largest lifestyle centre, including sports arenas, swimming pools, libraries, malls, and the Festive Arts Theatre. Association representatives briefed them on how public services are implemented transparently and efficiently.

In the evening, the delegation attended a Meet-the-People Session, witnessing firsthand how elected representatives interact directly with citizens to resolve issues. Gan Sio Huang also joined this session.

The Ministers stated that the visit provided valuable insights into Singapore’s approaches to transparency, inclusivity, and participatory governance, which could be replicated to strengthen citizen engagement in Andhra Pradesh.

They emphasised that such experiences would help make government services more people-centric. As part of the tour, the delegation also paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner of India in Singapore.

The first day of the study tour laid emphasis on Singapore’s model of social integration and participatory governance, offering the Andhra Pradesh ministerial delegation practical lessons for future implementation.