Andhra's Indira Gandhi Zoo gets Black Panther after 40 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Vizag announced that after a gap of 40 years, a female Black Panther has been officially released into its enclosure on Tuesday.

IGZP Curator G Mangamma said that the animal was received under the Animal Exchange Programme from the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden on March 5, marking addition to the zoo’s animal collection and further strengthening its conservation, education, and biodiversity initiatives.

The formal release of the Black Panther, along with the inauguration of upgraded enclosures for Sloth Bear, Wolf, Jackal and Red-necked Wallaby was addressed by PV Chalapathi Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden (FAC), AP, Mangalagiri.

The enclosure upgradation has been undertaken to enhance animal welfare, enrichment and overall well being, she added.

Mangamma noted that the programme was accompanied by B Mohamed Diwan Mydeen, Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, and Ravindra Dhama, IFS, DFO, Vizag, along with other officials.

Later, Mangamma highlighted that the Black Panther has been adopted by Nihira Malineni, the youngest animal adopter at 21 months of age, grand daughter of MV Ranga Prasad & C Pattabhi Rama Rao. A cheque of Rs 1,25,000 has been donated for the adoption of the Black Panther for a period of one year, from April 21, 2026 to April 20, 2027 under the Animal Adoption Scheme of IGZP.

Additionally, she stated that the zoo acknowledges Rhino Rock Solid Insulation (Sarda Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd) for adopting the Indian Rhinoceros under CSR initiative from April 21, 2026 to March 31, 2027.