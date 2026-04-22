Chittoor and Tirupati leaders wrap up campaign, to stay back till end of polls in TN

TIRUPATI: Leaders from Chittoor and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh wrapped up their high-voltage campaign in Tamil Nadu border constituencies on Tuesday, observing the mandatory 48-hour silence period ahead of polling.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu undertook a hectic two-day tour, campaigning extensively in Coimbatore, Madurai and Krishnagiri districts till the final hours on Tuesday. The campaign witnessed active participation from senior leaders, generating significant traction.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, who acted as in-charge for the Chief Minister’s tour, said he coordinated arrangements for a massive public meeting held in the Thalli constituency of Krishnagiri district as part of the campaign. Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao also participated in the event and campaigned in support of NDA candidates.

Meanwhile, former minister and YSRCP leader RK Roja had earlier participated in DMK campaign activities in Chennai after attending the birthday celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The campaign was intense across constituencies such as Hosur, Bargur (Basur), Thalli, Thiruvallur, Tiruttani, Ambur, Katpadi, Vaniyambadi, Ranipet and Gudiyatham, where leaders interacted with voters and canvassed support.

With campaign ending, focus has now shifted to polling preparations. Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled for April 23. Leaders from Tirupati and Chittoor districts are staying back in these areas to assist in poll management over the next two days.

Leaders from AP border constituencies such as Nagari, Satyavedu, G D Nellore, Chittoor, Palamaner and Kuppam have temporarily shifted their focus to the neighbouring state polls, highlighting the strong political linkage across the border regions.