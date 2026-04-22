CM Naidu bats for ‘double-engine’ government in Tamil Nadu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s two-day election campaign across Tamil Nadu in support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has received good response. Despite a packed schedule, he toured key regions including Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Chennai on Monday and Tuesday.
As part of the campaign, the Chief Minister addressed public meetings, participated in roadshows and interacted with local leaders and prominent personalities from various sectors to mobilise support for NDA candidates.
Several candidates from constituencies such as Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kaundampalayam, Sulur, Thalli, Anna Nagar, T Nagar, Villivakkam, Sattur and Kovilpatti participated in these events.
During his campaign, the Chief Minister focused on key issues such as Tamil Nadu’s development, corruption and the deterioration of law and order. He emphasised the need for an NDA government in the state, explaining that the ‘double-engine government’ model has accelerated development in Andhra Pradesh and can deliver similar results in Tamil Nadu.
He also recalled the Telugu Ganga project, which supplies drinking water to Chennai, highlighting the spirit of cooperation between the two states. Calling for unity, he urged people of both Telugu and Tamil communities to work together for mutual development.
In his speeches, he also spoke about the cultural and historical bonds between Telugu and Tamil people, including the friendship between N T Rama Rao and M G Ramachandran. He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards national development.
Criticising the DMK’s stance on the Women’s Reservation Bill and delimitation, the Chief Minister alleged that the party has failed to uphold women’s interests. He called upon the people to reject parties that have done injustice to women. He also explained the Centre’s proposal to increase seats by 50 percent irrespective of population, aiming to address concerns about the potential disadvantages southern states might face under population-based delimitation. He attracted the public by delivering speeches in Tamil and respecting local sentiments.