CM Naidu bats for ‘double-engine’ government in Tamil Nadu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s two-day election campaign across Tamil Nadu in support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has received good response. Despite a packed schedule, he toured key regions including Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Chennai on Monday and Tuesday.

As part of the campaign, the Chief Minister addressed public meetings, participated in roadshows and interacted with local leaders and prominent personalities from various sectors to mobilise support for NDA candidates.

Several candidates from constituencies such as Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kaundampalayam, Sulur, Thalli, Anna Nagar, T Nagar, Villivakkam, Sattur and Kovilpatti participated in these events.

During his campaign, the Chief Minister focused on key issues such as Tamil Nadu’s development, corruption and the deterioration of law and order. He emphasised the need for an NDA government in the state, explaining that the ‘double-engine government’ model has accelerated development in Andhra Pradesh and can deliver similar results in Tamil Nadu.