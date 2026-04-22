Contingency panel reviews offshore security in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 48th Regional Contingency Committee (East) meeting was held on April 17 at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Indian Navy to review security measures and contingency plans for offshore platforms along the east coast.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral Susheel Menon, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The meeting brought together representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau, DG Shipping, Customs, CISF, State Police, Fisheries, Ports and major oil operators, including ONGC, RIL, Vedanta, HEPI, HEOC and OIL, to discuss matters related to energy security and maritime operations.

Participants reviewed evolving risk scenarios and assessed preparedness in maritime safety, offshore infrastructure protection, response mechanisms and disaster management.

The review built on the outcomes of the 47th RCC (East) meeting held at Kakinada in September 2024.

Discussions focused on strengthening response mechanisms for maritime and offshore contingencies and aligning regional plans with emerging operational challenges.

Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to a coordinated multi-agency approach to ensure a swift and effective response to contingencies and to safeguard maritime and energy assets along the eastern seaboard.